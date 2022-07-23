Gold mine collapses in Congo, killing at least 50
According to official media network CCTV, a piece of a mountain at a coal mine in China collapsed on Saturday; leaving ten workers dead and seven wounded. According to CCTV, the incident occurred in the northwest province of Gansu where the coal mountain is about 11:15 local time (03:15 GMT); and rescue efforts have already concluded.
When a slope collapsed, workers were moving about the mining site.
According to CCTV, the fall “buried these personnel as well as cars.”
The final report, which was released Saturday night following the discovery of the last body; quoted local officials as saying that “10 persons perished and seven were slightly injured.”
“An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the accident’s causes.”
