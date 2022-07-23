The accident took place in the northwestern province of Gansu.

Rescue operations are now over, says state television channel CCTV.

The collapse “buried these employees as well as vehicles”, said CCTV.

Advertisement

According to official media network CCTV, a piece of a mountain at a coal mine in China collapsed on Saturday; leaving ten workers dead and seven wounded. According to CCTV, the incident occurred in the northwest province of Gansu where the coal mountain is about 11:15 local time (03:15 GMT); and rescue efforts have already concluded.

Also Read Gold mine collapses in Congo, killing at least 50 At least 50 people have reportedly died as a gold mine collapsed...

When a slope collapsed, workers were moving about the mining site.

According to CCTV, the fall “buried these personnel as well as cars.”

The final report, which was released Saturday night following the discovery of the last body; quoted local officials as saying that “10 persons perished and seven were slightly injured.”

“An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the accident’s causes.”

Advertisement

Also Read 52 killed as gold mine collapsed in African country Chad At least 52 people died when an illegal gold mine collapsed due...