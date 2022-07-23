Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mountain Collapse At Chinese Coal Mine Results In Ten Deaths

Mountain Collapse At Chinese Coal Mine Results In Ten Deaths

Articles
Advertisement
Mountain Collapse At Chinese Coal Mine Results In Ten Deaths

Mountain Collapse At Chinese Mining Site

Advertisement
  • The accident took place in the northwestern province of Gansu.
  • Rescue operations are now over, says state television channel CCTV.
  • The collapse “buried these employees as well as vehicles”, said CCTV.
Advertisement

According to official media network CCTV, a piece of a mountain at a coal mine in China collapsed on Saturday; leaving ten workers dead and seven wounded. According to CCTV, the incident occurred in the northwest province of Gansu where the coal mountain is about 11:15 local time (03:15 GMT); and rescue efforts have already concluded.

Also Read

Gold mine collapses in Congo, killing at least 50
Gold mine collapses in Congo, killing at least 50

At least 50 people have reportedly died as a gold mine collapsed...

When a slope collapsed, workers were moving about the mining site.

According to CCTV, the fall “buried these personnel as well as cars.”

The final report, which was released Saturday night following the discovery of the last body; quoted local officials as saying that “10 persons perished and seven were slightly injured.”

“An inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the accident’s causes.”

Advertisement

Also Read

52 killed as gold mine collapsed in African country Chad
52 killed as gold mine collapsed in African country Chad

At least 52 people died when an illegal gold mine collapsed due...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story