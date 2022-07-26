Myanmar executions: US urges China to condemn Myanmar

The US has urged China to increase pressure on Myanmar following the execution of four democracy activists.

Following the execution of four democracy activists by the military junta, the US has urged China to increase pressure on Myanmar.

A State Department spokesperson stated that China has more influence in Myanmar than any other country, but China has stated that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s ruling junta declared that the men “deserved many death sentences.”

According to a spokesman, the four were able to defend themselves in court.

“If we compare their sentence to other death penalty cases, they have committed crimes for which they should have received death sentences numerous times,” junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said during a regular press briefing.

According to Zaw Min Tun, the four men were allowed to communicate with family members via video link before their execution.

According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, there may be “no business as usual” with the junta.

“We are urging countries all over the world to do more. We will also be doing more “He stated.

He urged all countries to prohibit military sales to the country and to “refrain from lending the regime any degree of international credibility.”

Among those executed were activist Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw.

Following an army-led coup last year, the activists were arrested and accused of “terrorist acts.” They were sentenced to death in a closed-door trial that human rights groups called unjust.

In June, Phyo Zeya Thaw and Ko Jimmy both lost their appeals against their sentences.

The identities of the two other activists, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw, are unknown. They were sentenced to death for the murder of a woman who was allegedly an informer for the junta.

Amnesty International has warned that 100 more people have been sentenced to death in the country after being convicted in similar proceedings.

The EU, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States condemned the attacks as “reprehensible acts of violence that further exemplify the regime’s disregard for human rights and the rule of law.”

They also urged the junta regime to fulfil its obligation under an agreement negotiated with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to seek peace through dialogue (Asean).

Former US ambassador to Myanmar Scott Marciel, however, told the BBC that the Asean plan was “dead on arrival” last year and that countries supportive of Myanmar’s democracy movement should do more.

“It keeps being trotted out and highlighted as a way forward when it isn’t,” he explained.

The executions have been condemned by Asean, UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet, and rights groups.

“This cruel and regressive step is part of the military’s ongoing repressive campaign against its own people,” Ms Bachelet said.

