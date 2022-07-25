Myanmar Military executes four activists including ex-MP

Four democracy activists were executed by Myanmar’s military.

It is believed to be the country’s first use of the death penalty in decades.

The men were charged with “terrorist acts,” but did not specify when or how they were executed.

The four, who included activist Ko Jimmy and lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, were charged with “terrorist acts.”

They were sentenced to death in a closed-door trial that human rights groups called unjust.

On Monday, relatives of the deceased gathered at Insein prison, desperate for information on their loved ones.

The mother of Zayar Thaw claims she was not told when her son would be executed, and as a result, she was unable to make proper traditional funeral arrangements.

“My son was healthy and cheerful when we spoke on Zoom last Friday. He asked me to send him reading glasses, a dictionary, and some money for use in prison, so I delivered those items to the facility today “According to Khin Win May. “That’s why I didn’t believe they’d kill him. I wasn’t convinced.”

Meanwhile, Ko Jimmy’s sister, Kyaw Min Yu, previously stated that the bodies had not yet arrived.

All of the families have asked for information about the executions.

According to Myanmar’s state news outlet Global News Light, the four men were executed because they “gave directives, made arrangements, and committed conspiracies for brutal and inhumane terror acts.”

It stated that they had been charged under counter-terrorism legislation, but did not specify when or how they were executed.

According to the United Nations, these are the first executions since 1988. Previous hangings in Myanmar have occurred.

The country’s military seized power in 2021, sparking widespread protests and prompting a military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, activists, and journalists.

The killing drew harsh criticism from opposition groups and human rights organizations.

“I am outraged and devastated at the news of the junta’s execution of Myanmar patriots and champions of human rights and democracy,” said UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews. “These depraved acts must be a turning point for the international community.”

The killings left the shadow National Unity Government of Myanmar (NUG) “extremely shocked and saddened.”

The NUG, a group formed in response to the 2021 military coup that includes pro-democracy figures, representatives of armed ethnic groups, and former lawmakers, urged the international community to “punish (the) murderous military junta for their cruelty and killings.”

Ko Jimmy, 53, was a member of the 88 Generation Students Group, a Burmese pro-democracy movement known for its involvement in the 1988 student uprisings against the country’s military junta.

He and his wife, fellow activist Nilar Thein, were regarded as forerunners of the pro-democracy movement.

When monks led anti-regime protests in 2007, Ko Jimmy and his wife rallied activists and protesters from the 1988 demonstrations to take part.

He was released in 2012 after serving multiple prison terms for his activism.

He was arrested in October of last year on suspicion of concealing weapons and ammunition in an apartment in Yangon and serving as a “adviser” to the National Unity Government.

Phyo Zeya Thaw, 41, was a former hip-hop star who became an NLD legislator.

His band Acid released Myanmar’s first hip-hop album, with his lyrics carrying thinly veiled attacks on the military, attracting the junta’s ire.

He grew to be a close ally of pro-democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, accompanying her on international meetings with world leaders.

He was arrested in November on suspicion of anti-terrorist charges.

