Nadine Dorries defends Claire’s Accessories attack on Rishi Sunak

Nadine Dorries criticises Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak. Culture secretary claims he led a “ruthless coup” against Boris Johnson.

Ms Dorries was criticised for mocking Mr Sunak’s £450 Prada shoes and £3,500 suit. Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has said she is “not rich” and only owns one pair of expensive shoes.

Ex-Chancellor George Sunak’s wealth was questioned by Ms Truss during a TV hustings in Southampton, but she declined to join the attack on his clothes.

Advertisement

Nadine Dorries has renewed her criticism of Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak, claiming he led a “ruthless coup” against Boris Johnson and criticising his clothing choices.

The culture secretary was chastised earlier this week for mocking Mr Sunak’s “Prada shoes.”

She claimed that his leadership rival Liz Truss shopped at Claire’s Accessories on the high street.

In defending her remarks, she stated that leaders must “understand” the lives of their constituents.

She was also “bitterly disappointed” by the manner in which Boris Johnson was ousted by his own MPs.

She, however, denied that the prime minister was backing a campaign to get his name on the ballot for the Conservative leadership election.

Advertisement

She claimed Mr Johnson told her, “‘Tell them to stop, it’s not right’ – his exact words.”

The Mid Bedfordshire MP dismissed as “fabricated” claims that she would resign to allow Mr Johnson to run in her safe Conservative seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip rather than his current constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Mr Sunak defended his decision, claiming that things “on the conduct side were not right” and that the two men had opposing economic views.

Ms Dorries, a staunch ally of the current prime minister, has been harshly critical of Mr Johnson’s ouster, claiming that it “unleashed the hounds of hell.”

Mr Johnson “was forced to resign when too many of his ministers and backbenchers like myself made it clear that we were no longer prepared to tolerate his casual relationship with the truth,” Conservative MP Roger Gale tweeted.

Ms Dorries tweeted on Monday, “Liz Truss will be travelling the country wearing her earrings, which cost around £4.50 from Claire’s Accessories.” Meanwhile, Rishi visits Teesside in £450 Prada shoes and a £3,500 bespoke suit as he prepares for the crucial leadership vote.”

Advertisement

Conservative MPs were outraged, with Tobias Ellwood declaring, “Enough blue on blue.” Let us seriously raise the level of debate.”

Ms Dorries told BBC Breakfast on Thursday about her comments: “Judgment is a huge issue.” We are in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis.”

She stated that there is no barrier to a wealthy person becoming Prime Minister, but added, “It’s about judgement and who voters can relate to and who voters believe has walked in their shoes and understands their lives.”

When asked about the cost of her own clothes and accessories, she admitted to having a £6,000 pair of earrings that her late husband had purchased for their 25th wedding anniversary.

She also claimed to own one pair of expensive shoes, but claimed her situation differed from Mr Sunak’s because “I am not and will never be running for prime minister.”

Advertisement

Mr Sunak, who made millions in banking before becoming an MP and whose family is on the Sunday Times Rich List, was questioned about his wealth on Monday during a TV debate with Ms Truss.

He stated that as chancellor, he assisted “some of the most vulnerable people,” and emphasised that he was not born into a wealthy family.

“I wasn’t born like this. My family moved here 60 years ago, and my mother worked at the local chemist in Southampton… I am standing here because of my parents’ hard work, sacrifice, and love, as well as the opportunities they provided for me.

“That is why I want to be Prime Minister: I want to ensure that everyone, your children and grandchildren, has the same opportunities that I did.”

Ms Truss, who polls show is the frontrunner in the leadership race, declined to join the attack on Mr Sunak’s clothing, simply saying she didn’t know “where I got my earrings from.”

Ballot papers for the Conservative leadership election will be delivered to party members’ doorsteps next week, with the winner announced on September 5.

Advertisement

There will be 12 hustings over the next few weeks for Conservative members to question the final two candidates, the first of which is this evening in Leeds.

Also Read Chess Olympiad 2022: Medal rush expected for India amid home crowd cheers India's first chess Olympiad since 2013 will be held in the southern...