Nadine Dorries retweets post showing Sunak stabbing johnson

  • Nadine Dorries’ retweet of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson is ‘dangerous’, says Greg Hands.
  • The faces of the PM and former chancellor are superimposed on those of Julius Caesar.
  • Ms Dorries is backing Liz Truss in the leadership race.
A fellow Conservative MP has called Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries’ retweet of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris Johnson in the back “dangerous.”

The faces of the prime minister and former chancellor are superimposed on those of Roman leader Julius Caesar and one of the individuals who conspired against and assassinated him, Brutus, in the image.

Greg Hands, a Tory supporter of the former chancellor, told Sky News that the social media post was “appalling,” especially in light of the tragic stabbing of Southend MP Sir David Amess in his area last year.

“It is not even a year since the stabbing of Sir David… so I think this is very, very bad taste, dangerous even,” he said.

