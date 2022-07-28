Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, will marry on the South Lawn.

Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, announced Thursday that her wedding will take place on the White House’s South Lawn.

Following Naomi’s engagement last year, First Lady Jill Biden hinted that the wedding could take place at the White House. Naomi and Peter Neal will marry on November 19.

“Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs’ endorsement…we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn’t be more excited,” Naomi announced on Twitter.

Hunter Biden, the president's son, has Naomi as his eldest daughter. The wedding will be the first at the White House for a member of the first family since Tricia Nixon, President Richard Nixon's daughter, married in 1971. Weddings at the White House are not unheard of, despite their rarity. According to the White House Historical Association, there have been 18 such weddings in US history, with the first taking place in 1812 and the most recent in 2013 between official White House photographer Pete Souza and his wife, Patti Lease.