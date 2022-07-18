Nelson Mandela Day is lavishly celebrated at Springdales School

Springdales School in New Delhi organised ‘Diversity Week’ to commemorate the Nelson Mandela Day.

The event got recognition by the presence of J S Ndebels; the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa in India.

The students presented articles and audiovisual presentations to mark the occasion.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2022 was celebrated at Springdales School in New Delhi; during “Diversity Week,” which was held on the anniversary of his birth. J. S. Ndebels, the Republic of South Africa’s High Commissioner to India; was present to honour the occasion.

The yearly celebration built on the school’s “inclusion of everyone” and “We are many; but we are one” policies—ideas that Mandela held near and dear when he envisioned his Rainbow Nation.

The School Choir’s rendition of generational feelings on this occasion; brought the strength and conviction of Mandela to life. The Zulu hymn “Madiba” and the version of “We le le” brought back memories of Mandela’s time.

The occasion was a celebration of Dr. Nelson Mandela’s life; times, and the principles of justice, freedom, and love that he left as his lasting legacy. To commemorate the event, the students gave papers; and audiovisual presentations.

Young dancers from the school’s final performance, “The Dance of Diversity”; enchanted the audience in a fitting homage to this peace messenger.

The former South African president’s birth anniversary; is commemorated each year on July 18 as Mandela Day. Nelson Mandela International Day, sometimes known as Mandela Day; was formally established by the United Nations in November 2009.

The Nelson Mandela International Day honours the South African leader’s 67-year battle; against racial prejudice and violations of human rights.

Chief Guest Ndebele praised the school’s efforts in support of the battle against apartheid; and exhorted the pupils to serve humanity for 67 minutes each day; which stands for the number of years it has taken to fight for human rights. In accordance with the UN International Mandela Day-2022 theme; “Do what you can with what you have, wherever you are;” he counselled the kids to assume responsibility for transforming the world.

He also sent the school “Dhanyavaad India,” a homage to the Indian heroes and heroines; who helped the South African liberation movement, as a sign of friendship and thanks.

