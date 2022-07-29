Nestlé has kept hiking prices this year

Biden Touts Senate Spending Deal As Key to ‘Facing Up’ to Inflation, Climate Change
Nestlé raised its prices by 6.5 percent in the first half of 2022 in response to a “unprecedented” cost increase.
Nestlé said in a statement Thursday that the world’s largest food company raised its prices the most in North America (9.8 percent), followed by Latin America (9.4 percent).
Nestlé (NSRGF) reported that rising commodity, packaging, freight, and energy costs weighed on the company’s operating profit margin.
“Through disciplined cost control and operational efficiencies, we limited the impact of unprecedented inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on our margin development,” CEO Mark Schneider said in a statement.
Despite higher prices, the company, which owns KitKat and Nescafé, increased organic sales by 8.1 percent during the period, owing to strong demand for its Purina pet food products.
Global inflation has driven up costs for the world’s largest manufacturers, which have then been passed on to consumers. Unilever (UL), a competitor of Nestlé, announced on Tuesday that it raised its prices by an average of 9.8 percent in the first six months of the year.
