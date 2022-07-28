Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Nicaraguan opposition leader Yubrank Suazo was condemned to 10 years in prison
Nicaraguan opposition leader Yubrank Suazo was condemned to 10 years in prison

Nicaraguan opposition leader Yubrank Suazo was condemned to 10 years in prison

Articles
Advertisement
Nicaraguan opposition leader Yubrank Suazo was condemned to 10 years in prison

Nicaraguan opposition leader Yubrank Suazo was condemned to 10 years in prison

Advertisement
  • The CENIDH said that Yubrank Suazo was given a 10-year prison sentence.
  • He took part in protests against President Daniel Ortega’s government in 2018.
  • The group said that the hearing was a “judicial farce”.
Advertisement

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CENIDH) said Wednesday that Yubrank Suazo, a leader of the Nicaraguan opposition who took part in protests against President Daniel Ortega’s government in 2018, was given a 10-year prison sentence.

Judge Ulisa Tapia Silva gave the sentence in a court in the capital, Managua. The group said he got five years in prison for conspiring to hurt the country’s reputation and another five years for spreading false news. He also had to pay a fine of about $1,500.

Suazo was a director at CENIDH, which said that the sentence was unfair. It said that the hearing was a “judicial farce” and that the authorities had broken the “guarantees of due process.” over and over again.

Most of the time, journalists are not allowed to be present when opposition leaders are tried in Nicaragua. CENIDH said that only Suazo’s defence lawyer was there at the hearing.

Maynor Curtis, who is Suazo’s defence lawyer, said that he will appeal the sentence.

Suazo was arrested on May 18 of this year at his parents’ house in the western city of Masaya. Four years ago, there were many protests against the government in that city.

Advertisement

Suazo was jailed for almost a year in 2018 because he took part in the protests. In 2019, he was freed because of a law that let protesters go free.

Also Read

Sanctions against Nicaraguan authorities have been imposed by the US
Sanctions against Nicaraguan authorities have been imposed by the US

93 more Nicaraguan officials face visa restrictions for their role in supporting...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story