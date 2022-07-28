Nigeria Closes schools in Abuja over fears of attack

Schools in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, were ordered closed and students sent home due to security concerns.

Residents have been uneasy since armed men broke into a city prison and freed criminals last month.

According to intelligence reports, armed groups are planning attacks in several states, including the capital.

In recent years, kidnapping gangs have targeted schools, primarily in northern Nigeria, holding hundreds of students hostage for ransom.

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with security chiefs right now.

The majority of private schools were in the middle of exams when the authorities ordered them to close on Wednesday afternoon.