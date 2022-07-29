Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Nigerian Opposition Senators urges to Impeach President Buhari over mounting security problems
Nigerian Opposition Senators urges to Impeach President Buhari over mounting security problems

Nigerian Opposition Senators urges to Impeach President Buhari over mounting security problems

Articles
Advertisement
Nigerian Opposition Senators urges to Impeach President Buhari over mounting security problems

Nigerian Opposition to Impeach President over mounting security

Advertisement
  • Nigerian opposition Senators have pushed for President Muhammadu Buhari to face impeachment.
  • The move was blocked by the Senate President, prompting opposition Senators to walk out of the chamber.
  • Nigeria is grappling with security issues across its vast territory, including armed robberies and an Islamic insurgency.
    • Advertisement

Nigerian opposition Senators have pushed for President Muhammadu Buhari to face impeachment over the country’s escalating security problems, according to the Senate minority leader on Wednesday.

Nigerians will go to the polls in February 2023 to elect a new president in a hotly contested election centred on security and the state of the economy.

Senators from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) attempted to introduce a motion in a closed Senate session giving Buhari six weeks to improve the country’s security or face impeachment, according to Senator Philip Aduda.

“Nowhere is safe in Nigeria, even Abuja. Urgent steps need to be taken … we have given the president six weeks to resolve the issue or we impeach him,” he said.

According to Aduda, the motion was blocked by the Senate President, prompting opposition Senators to walk out. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) controls Parliament, and any attempt to impeach Buhari would require the support of two-thirds of Senators.

Advertisement

In a statement, the White House praised the Senate President for rejecting “the ridiculous motion to impeach our President.”

Nigeria is grappling with security issues across its vast territory, including armed robberies committed by criminal gangs, an Islamic insurgency in the northeast, and a wave of mass school abductions in the northwest.

Lai Mohammed, the government’s information minister, called the impeachment move “propaganda.”
“We are working around the clock… to bring the situation under control,” Mohammed said.

Nigerian authorities ordered schools in the capital Abuja to close on Wednesday, two days before the start of the summer vacation, in order to prevent them from becoming soft targets for terrorists as insecurity spreads, highlighting the country’s security challenges.

This month, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a prison raid in Abuja that resulted in the release of approximately 440 inmates.

Advertisement

Also Read

Gunmen attack advance team of Nigerian President Buhari
Gunmen attack advance team of Nigerian President Buhari

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will visit the place where he was born...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
EU envoy to Syria: 'absolutely unfair' to be accused of shirking earthquake aid
EU envoy to Syria: 'absolutely unfair' to be accused of shirking earthquake aid
Violence outside a British hotel for asylum seekers leads to 15 arrests
Violence outside a British hotel for asylum seekers leads to 15 arrests
Ukraine forces hold frontline in Donetsk, Kyiv’s top military commander says
Ukraine forces hold frontline in Donetsk, Kyiv’s top military commander says
New Zealand prepares for impact of Cyclone Gabrielle
New Zealand prepares for impact of Cyclone Gabrielle
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief
The military of the United States and Canada have shot down a new unidentified object
The military of the United States and Canada have shot down a new unidentified object
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story