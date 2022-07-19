Nikki Haley criticized White House bid while slamming US president on Iran

Nikki Haley criticized President Biden’s foreign policy in a speech Monday.

She predicted that any deal signed by the next president would be “shredded” on her first day in office.

She claimed that this encouraged other countries such as North Korea, China, and Iran to take similar actions without fear of serious repercussions.

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley hinted at a presidential run during a speech Monday criticizing the Biden administration’s foreign policy.

Addressing Christians United for Israel at their 2022 summit, Haley chastised President Biden for being too soft on Iran and predicted that any nuclear deal signed by the current administration would “almost certainly” result in Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon. With that in mind, Haley dropped her own bomb.

“No deal is better than a bad deal. And if this president signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise: the next president will shred it on her first day in office,” Haley said, prompting raucous applause from the audience.

“Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman,” Haley then said with a smile.

The former South Carolina governor tweeted the same message as part of a series of tweets reiterating key points from her speech.

Haley’s main criticism of Biden is that he appears overly eager to reach an agreement with Iran, giving the Islamic country undue leverage.

“Sadly, America is unwittingly helping Iran achieve its evil vision. The president is desperate to get back into the Iran nuclear deal. He’s made that clear, and he’s said he’ll do almost anything to get the ayatollahs to sign on the dotted line,” Haley said.

She also chastised the Biden administration for allowing Russia to take the lead in negotiations while keeping the US out..

We’re allowing one enemy to negotiate with another behind closed doors. And we’re supposed to believe that whatever they decide will be beneficial to us or Israel?” She inquired. “How stupid do you have to be?” America is more intelligent than this.”

According to Haley, the situation was exacerbated by Biden’s failure to withdraw from Afghanistan, which allowed the Taliban to quickly retake control of the country. She claimed that this not only sent a message to Vladimir Putin encouraging his invasion of Ukraine, but it also encouraged other countries such as North Korea, China, and Iran to take similar actions without fear of serious repercussions.

“Iran’s leaders now believe they can attack Israel and the leader of the free world is doing nothing to change their minds,” she said. She also claimed that during his recent trip to Israel, Biden sounded weak when he stated that any use of force against Iran would be considered only as a last resort. Meanwhile, Iran’s leaders frequently threaten to kill America and Israel.

“America should always speak with strength,” she said. “Our allies don’t trust us and our enemies don’t fear us.”

