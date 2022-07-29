Nikolas Cruz, Florida shooter, wants to be a ‘professional school shooter’

Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table for a hearing at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale

Nikolas Cruz stated on YouTube, "I want to be a professional school shooter," and "it makes me happy to see people die" with a smiley face emoji.

Cruz murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly four years ago.

Nikolas Cruz stated online that he wanted to be a “professional school shooter” months before he murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly four years ago, according to testimony in his capital trial.

Detective Nick Masters from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office told the jury about Cruz’s strange online behaviour that started seven months before the February 14, 2018 shooting that killed 15 students and three staff members.

Cruz stated on YouTube, “I want to be a professional school shooter,” “I have no problem shooting a girl in the chest,” and “it makes me happy to see people die” with a smiley face emoji.

Cruz was said to have looked into several mass shootings, such as the ones at Columbine High School in 1999, Virginia Tech University in 2007, and a black church in South Carolina in 2015.

Cruz, 23 years old, pled guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in October. The trial will decide whether he will be put to death or put in prison for life without the chance of getting out.

The trial in Fort Lauderdale’s Broward County Circuit Court will continue on Monday after a scheduled break on Thursday.

The prosecution plans to conclude its case the following week after giving jurors a tour of the building where the rampage occurred.

