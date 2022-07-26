NJ Route 495 commuter bus collision caused by hit-and-run driver, 5 people injured

More than 1,400 London bus drivers to vote over strike action

On Route 495 in Union City, a hit-and-run motorist collided with a commuter bus, causing a multi-vehicle accident that wounded five persons. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, it occurred at Bergenline Avenue.

After striking another automobile, the driver forced that car into the express bus lane, where it was struck by an Academy bus.

When his car broke down, the driver left the scene but was subsequently found by Port Authority police.

In the aftermath of the original collision, two more automobiles were hit.

There were a total of five injuries. None of the wounds posed a serious risk to life.

The accident caused significant traffic delays from the Lincoln Tunnel leaving New York City for roughly two hours as it closed Route 495 westbound.

Academy Bus Lines, which operates the bus and runs daily services between New Jersey and Manhattan, operates the vehicle.

