No shooter is found by Orange Beach PD following a social media post

The Orange Beach Police Department received multiple calls about an active shooter Monday night.

A search of Phoenix on the Bay I and II in Orange Beach found no evidence of a shooter.

Both buildings were secured with no indication of an actual shooter, according to OBPD.

