No shooter is found by Orange Beach PD following a social media post

  • The Orange Beach Police Department received multiple calls about an active shooter Monday night.
  • A search of Phoenix on the Bay I and II in Orange Beach found no evidence of a shooter.
  • Both buildings were secured with no indication of an actual shooter, according to OBPD.
After a social media post claimed there was an active shooter; the Orange Beach Police Department investigated late on Monday night. However, there was no proof of a shooter. A Facebook post alleging an active shooter at Phoenix On the Bay prompted many phone calls to Orange Beach Police on July 4, 2022; at about 22:30 hrs.

