Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
No significant increase in virus, Covid restrictions continue in China

No significant increase in virus, Covid restrictions continue in China

Articles
Advertisement
No significant increase in virus, Covid restrictions continue in China

China says significant increase in virus, Covid restrictions continue

Advertisement
  • Xi Jinping led Politburo’s regular economic meeting.
  • China’s GDP expanded by 2.5% in the first half of the year.
  • China’s worst Covid-19 epidemic since 2020 shut down Shanghai.
Advertisement

China’s senior leaders signalled Thursday that no substantial economic boost was coming and downplayed the need to reach the “around 5.5 %” GDP objective.

State media reported Thursday that authorities will stabilise employment and prices in the second part of the year. Xi Jinping led Politburo’s regular economic meeting.

Wang Jun, director of the China Chief Economist Forum, said the high-level statement of stabilising prices signals no new expansionary policies.

He acknowledged strong prices worldwide and expects China to experience further inflation in the coming months.

China’s State Council unveiled 33 economic support measures in late May, including tax rebates and infrastructure spending.

Wang expects credit and local government bonds to bolster the economy, but authorities won’t “push” 5.5 per cent growth. CNBC translated his Mandarin comments.

Advertisement

China’s GDP expanded by 2.5% in the first half of the year after a second-quarter dip. In April and May, China’s worst Covid-19 epidemic since 2020 shut down Shanghai and hampered commerce elsewhere.

China’s authorities didn’t hint at any change to its “dynamic zero-Covid” policy on Thursday.

Also Read

White House eyes for new vaccines that protect against covid-19 Variants
White House eyes for new vaccines that protect against covid-19 Variants

The Biden administration hosted a summit on the future of coronavirus vaccines....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story