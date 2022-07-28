No significant increase in virus, Covid restrictions continue in China

Xi Jinping led Politburo’s regular economic meeting.

China’s GDP expanded by 2.5% in the first half of the year.

China’s worst Covid-19 epidemic since 2020 shut down Shanghai.

China’s senior leaders signalled Thursday that no substantial economic boost was coming and downplayed the need to reach the “around 5.5 %” GDP objective.

Wang Jun, director of the China Chief Economist Forum, said the high-level statement of stabilising prices signals no new expansionary policies.

He acknowledged strong prices worldwide and expects China to experience further inflation in the coming months.

China’s State Council unveiled 33 economic support measures in late May, including tax rebates and infrastructure spending.

Wang expects credit and local government bonds to bolster the economy, but authorities won’t “push” 5.5 per cent growth. CNBC translated his Mandarin comments.

China’s authorities didn’t hint at any change to its “dynamic zero-Covid” policy on Thursday.

