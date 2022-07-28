Novaya Gazeta newspaper and website under radar of Russia

Novaya Gazeta newspaper and website under threat in Russia

The organisation ceased publication in late March.

Roskomnadzor warned the publication twice about the alleged infringement.

The brief suspension saved the journal from closure.

Russia’s communications regulator wants to revoke online and print editions of Novaya Gazeta, the daily announced Thursday.

Novaya Gazeta ceased publication in late March until Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine ends.

The brief suspension saved the journal from closure due to severe restrictions that ban criticism of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

Novaya Gazeta’s coverage of the offensive and efforts to determine “losses and destruction” in Russia and Ukraine prompted the formal warnings, according to chief editor Dmitry Muratov.

Novaya Gazeta stated Roskomnadzor sued to terminate its website’s media licence.

The newspaper asked why the request was made now.

“Is this politics? And what is not politics now?” “statement

Roskomnadzor also asked the print edition’s distribution licence be revoked, TASS said.

The news organisation indicated it would sue.

The article said, “We are not saying goodbye,”

Novaya Gazeta exiles launched Novaya Gazeta Europe in May.

The paper debuted as a magazine last month, but Russia restricted its website.

All independent media channels, including the Echo of Moscow and Dozhd TV, have ceased operations in Russia.

Novaya Gazeta’s independence and investigative reporting cost it dearly.

Six of its journalists and collaborators have been assassinated since 2000, including Anna Politkovskaya.

