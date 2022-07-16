Numerous people were evacuated as flames in southwest France grew

Advertisement
  • Wildfires spread further in southwest France, with nearly 10,000 hectares on fire.
  • More than 12,200 people evacuated from the area and more than 1,000 firefighters tackling fires.
  • Wildfires have raged through France over the last few weeks, as well as other European countries.
In the Gironde area of southwest France, wildfires have already spread to approximately 10,000 hectares.

The regional authorities of Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Gironde stated in a statement on Saturday; that more than 12,200 people had been evacuated from the area; and that more than 1,000 firemen were battling the fires.

The statement read, “The authorities have temporarily prohibited access to the wooded region; for professional and recreational activities due to the meteorological conditions; and the significant danger of fires igniting.”

As temperatures have risen over the past several weeks, wildfires have raged throughout France; as well as in neighbouring European nations like Portugal and Spain.

After burning across more than 3,000 hectares since the crisis began; the flames near the Gironde town of Teste-de-Buch have stabilised.

The fires continued to grow overnight in the neighbouring town of Landiras; where 6,500 hectares have burned and 2,200 people have been evacuated.

At a news conference on Saturday, Vincent Ferrier, the deputy prefect for Langon in Gironde; stated, “We have a fire that will continue to grow as long as it is not stabilised.”

