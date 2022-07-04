Off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach, another individual drowns in a single day

A 44-year-old man from Virginia Beach is missing and later found dead in the Chesapeake Bay.

His body was pulled from the water around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

This incident happened a little over a mile from where a boy, 12, drowned earlier in the day.

First responders have discovered a drowning victim’s corpse; off a Shore Drive beach for the second time in a single day.

The victim in this case is a 44-year-old Virginia Beach resident; according to Virginia Beach Police.

Around 4:15 on Sunday, a missing individual was reported near the 3400 block of Shore Drive; which is adjacent to the Lesner Bridge and about a mile away from the scene; of a 12-year-old boy’s drowning earlier that day.

“We received a call from a civilian reporting seeing someone struggle. He was discovered and hauled out of the ocean; by a different bystander, but sadly, he has also passed away; according to Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Melissa Johnston.

Off Shore Drive, close to the Delta Marriott, a drowning occurred earlier. Around 10 a.m.; 12-year-old Zamari Wilson was reported missing; she was discovered three hours later.

According to investigators, it occurred over the holiday weekend; while Wilson and his family were visiting from Washington, D.C. “I just feel bad for the family that came here today but can’t take their child home with them”; said Hampton Roads resident Nicole LaFonde.

Added her: “My child is five years old. It’s tragic. It’s quite terrible to watch this. The sight of this in Hampton Roads is quite heartbreaking.”

LaFonde and other beachgoers claimed to have observed; emergency personnel looking for hours.

The US Coast Guard, Virginia Beach Police, Fire and EMS; and Virginia Marine Resources Council reportedly provided assistance, according to officials.

Police described two drownings in one region on the same day as “alarming”; despite the lack of more information at this time.

