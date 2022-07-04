Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach, another individual drowns in a single day

Off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach, another individual drowns in a single day

Articles
Advertisement
Off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach, another individual drowns in a single day

Another individual drowns in a single day

Advertisement
  • A 44-year-old man from Virginia Beach is missing and later found dead in the Chesapeake Bay.
  • His body was pulled from the water around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
  • This incident happened a little over a mile from where a boy, 12, drowned earlier in the day.
Advertisement

First responders have discovered a drowning victim’s corpse; off a Shore Drive beach for the second time in a single day.

The victim in this case is a 44-year-old Virginia Beach resident; according to Virginia Beach Police.

Around 4:15 on Sunday, a missing individual was reported near the 3400 block of Shore Drive; which is adjacent to the Lesner Bridge and about a mile away from the scene; of a 12-year-old boy’s drowning earlier that day.

“We received a call from a civilian reporting seeing someone struggle. He was discovered and hauled out of the ocean; by a different bystander, but sadly, he has also passed away; according to Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Melissa Johnston.

Off Shore Drive, close to the Delta Marriott, a drowning occurred earlier. Around 10 a.m.; 12-year-old Zamari Wilson was reported missing; she was discovered three hours later.

Also Read

Virginia boaters go missing after damage from heavy weather
Virginia boaters go missing after damage from heavy weather

The Azores Islands are a mid-Atlantic archipelago. Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones...

Advertisement

According to investigators, it occurred over the holiday weekend; while Wilson and his family were visiting from Washington, D.C. “I just feel bad for the family that came here today but can’t take their child home with them”; said Hampton Roads resident Nicole LaFonde.

Added her: “My child is five years old. It’s tragic. It’s quite terrible to watch this. The sight of this in Hampton Roads is quite heartbreaking.”

LaFonde and other beachgoers claimed to have observed; emergency personnel looking for hours.

The US Coast Guard, Virginia Beach Police, Fire and EMS; and Virginia Marine Resources Council reportedly provided assistance, according to officials.

Police described two drownings in one region on the same day as “alarming”; despite the lack of more information at this time.

Also Read

Spotted: Heermann’s gull for the first time in Maryland
Spotted: Heermann’s gull for the first time in Maryland

A Heermann's gull spotted near Baltimore is likely to be the first...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story