Officer shot in the face in Missouri City maintaining his positive attitude

Officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, remains in the hospital.

She was shot in the face, left calf and left toe.

A bullet shattered her cheek and exited through her ear.

The healing process for the Missouri City police officer who was wounded by a suspect last weekend will be difficult.

Officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, is still in the hospital; but after being shot numerous times on Saturday, she is in good spirits.

When Sepulveda and other police officers came upon a car that had been reported stolen during a carjacking; in northwest Harris County, the incident began. In southwest Harris County, Sepulveda and the other cops attempted to pull the automobile stop; but the driver led them on a pursuit.

The culprit eventually came to a stop and fled on foot. According to police, the culprit fled to a house’s backyard; and when Sepulveda arrived there to look for him, he opened fire, striking her three times.

According to Missouri City Police Chief Michael Berezin, “She fell down instantly after being shot in the face”. “Then (she) was able to struggle back to her feet.”

Officers transported Sepulveda to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center; where she received non-life-threatening treatment for her wounds.

Sepulveda was shot in the face, left calf, and left toe, according to Berezin. Her cheek was broken; and the bullet that struck her in the face escaped through her ear. Reconstructive surgery was just performed on her.

Police said the culprit fled to another property in the 15500 block of Winter Brian Drive; after shooting Sepulveda in the rear of a house in the 15500 block of Corsair Road.

When they approached the backyard after discovering the suspect, according to officials; the suspect also opened fire on the two Houston Police Department officers; the Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, and the deputy from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. They shot back and hit the suspect many times. The victim was declared deceased after being brought to a local hospital.

She only wanted to remove the criminal from the streets and make the neighbourhood safer. Clint McNear; Field Service Supervisor for the Texas Municipal Police Association; alleged that he deliberately sought to ambush her while hiding.

Officials reported that Sepulveda is still in high spirits despite her wounds. She’s one of the best he has; so Berezin hopes she can fully recuperate and rejoin the police.

A wonderful guy and an excellent cop. She is quite multifaceted and offers to perform many extra duties, according to Berezin.

The Texas Rangers, HPD, Missouri City Police Department, Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office; and Texas Rangers are all looking into the matter independently.

To assist Sepulveda with costs, a GoFundMe page has been created.

