Official resignation of Sri Lanka president from Singapore

Sri Lanka’s president submitted his resignation shortly after reaching Singapore.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled protests triggered by his country’s worst-ever economic crisis.

He would be the first president to resign since Sri Lanka adopted a presidential system of government.

The speaker’s spokesperson, Indunil Yapa, stated that Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation; via email will be reviewed before an official announcement, which is anticipated on Friday.

Following the weekend invasion of his castle by demonstrators, Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka on Wednesday; first travelling to Singapore and then the Maldives.

Before being formally recognised, the email’s “authenticity and legality; will have to be looked thoroughly,” Yapa told AFP.

As word of the resignation spread, a small but ecstatic throng gathered outside the presidential secretariat; some of whom were waving the national flag. They danced and chanted in excitement.

Harinda Fonseka, a demonstrator, declared: “This is a great triumph. But this is merely the beginning.

In accordance with Sri Lanka’s constitution, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe; whose resignation is also being sought by demonstrators, would immediately take office as president pending; the appointment of a replacement by parliament.

Rajapaksa, his wife Ioma, and their two bodyguards flew on Saudia Airlines; from Male to Singapore.

Rajapaksa enjoyed arrest immunity as president, and it’s believed that he intended to leave the country; before resigning to avoid the prospect of being imprisoned.

The ex-president of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, is thought to have worked behind the scenes; to get Rajapaksa out of the nation because he worried he would be assassinated if he stayed.

Nasheed tweeted, “I think the President would not have resigned; if he was still in Sri Lanka and afraid for his life.”

