The secretary of state approved one candidate to run as an independent on the statewide ballot.

Two candidates for governor and another for Senate failed in their bids.

In the nearby 7th district, Rocky River Republican Max Miller; had a strong fundraising advantage over the Democrat in the race.

According to Seth Richardson, Secretary of State Frank LaRoe permitted only one candidate; to run as an independent on the November ballot for the whole state. Terpsehore Tore Maras, a member of QAnon who first attempted to oppose LaRose in the Republican primary; was successful in getting on the ballot while two other candidates for governor; and one other for the Senate were unsuccessful.

According to Laura Hancock, those who object to Republican Attorney General Dave; Yost’s move to publicly contest the veracity of the rape of a 10-year-old girl risk silencing other survivors; from disclosing attacks. Since Yost has access to the criminal data that reveal how many abortions; are carried out on children each year, victim advocates felt it was particularly perplexing that Yost; questioned the 10-year-case.

According to Federal Election Commission reports filed on Friday, Democratic candidate; for the 13th congressional district Emilia Sykes raised more money during the year’s second quarter; than the Republican running for the same position; North Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert. At the end of June, Sykes had about $170,000 more; in her campaign coffers than Gilbert. According to Sabrina Eaton, Bay Village podcaster Matthew Diemer; the Democratic candidate, had a significant funding edge; against Rocky River Republican Max Miller in the adjoining 7th district.

Scott Wartman of The Cincinnati Enquirer looked at one of the most heated primaries; for the upcoming Aug. 2 election for House District 27; which is presently represented by Republican state Rep. Tom Brinkman. Three Republicans and two Democrats are vying for the seat vacated; by the term-limited Brinkman in both primaries.

