Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Oil depot fire rages for hours in Donetsk city held by Russian separatists
Oil depot fire rages for hours in Donetsk city held by Russian separatists

Oil depot fire rages for hours in Donetsk city held by Russian separatists

Articles
Advertisement
Oil depot fire rages for hours in Donetsk city held by Russian separatists

Oil depot fire rages for hours in Donetsk city held by Russian separatists

Advertisement
  • A large fire broke out Monday night in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk.
  • The area is controlled by pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.
  • TASS said, the fire started at an oil depot in the Budennovsky district.
Advertisement

A large fire broke out Monday night in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, according to a social media video (DPR).

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, the fire started at an oil depot in the Budennovsky district. According to the report, the plant has come under fire from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military rarely comments on Donetsk infrastructure attacks, but several fuel and munitions depots in DPR-held territory have been targeted this month.

Ukrainian officials have stated that the military is focusing on attacking Russian logistics and command positions after acquiring long-range artillery and howitzers from the West.

The fire could be seen in several areas of Donetsk, according to a TASS reporter, “with the flames reaching a couple of dozen metres in height.”

TASS said tanks filled with fuel and lubricants were burning.  can be seen in the Video that went viral early Tuesday showed that smoke was still rising from the location, hours after the fire began.

Advertisement

Also Read

Pro-Russian separatists say Kyiv uses Western weapons to shell people
Pro-Russian separatists say Kyiv uses Western weapons to shell people

Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine accuse Ukrainian soldiers of shelling civilians with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ukraine prepared for a new Russian offensive later in February
Ukraine prepared for a new Russian offensive later in February
Kabul professor arrested to protest against Taliban ban on women’s education
Kabul professor arrested to protest against Taliban ban on women’s education
Ten people killed in several avalanches across the Austrian
Ten people killed in several avalanches across the Austrian
Wildfires in Chile: Two regions have declared the states of emergency
Wildfires in Chile: Two regions have declared the states of emergency
US intensifies pressure on Middle Eastern partners
US intensifies pressure on Middle Eastern partners
Zelensky claims that the situation in east Ukraine is growing worse
Zelensky claims that the situation in east Ukraine is growing worse
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story