Oil depot fire rages for hours in Donetsk city held by Russian separatists

A large fire broke out Monday night in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, according to a social media video (DPR).

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, the fire started at an oil depot in the Budennovsky district. According to the report, the plant has come under fire from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military rarely comments on Donetsk infrastructure attacks, but several fuel and munitions depots in DPR-held territory have been targeted this month.

Ukrainian officials have stated that the military is focusing on attacking Russian logistics and command positions after acquiring long-range artillery and howitzers from the West.

The fire could be seen in several areas of Donetsk, according to a TASS reporter, “with the flames reaching a couple of dozen metres in height.”

TASS said tanks filled with fuel and lubricants were burning. can be seen in the Video that went viral early Tuesday showed that smoke was still rising from the location, hours after the fire began.

