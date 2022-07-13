One dead in attack on Chinese-owned firm in DR Congo

Gunmen kill employee of Chinese-owned mining firm in eastern DR Congo.

Assailants targeted two employees of Oriental Ressources Congo (ORC).

The incident occurred in Mwenga area.

Advertisement

Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday killed a local employee of a Chinese-owned mining firm in eastern DR Congo and wounded another, sources said.

Details of the attack remain sketchy, but local civil-society representative Hilaire Isombya said assailants targeted two employees of Chinese company Oriental Ressources Congo (ORC) in Kaboge, in the gold-rich Mwenga area of South Kivu province.

The Congolese army’s regional press office said a driver had been killed and a worker wounded by “armed bandits.”

Also Read Rebels kill nine in eastern DR Congo Suspected rebels kill at least nine in twin attacks in eastern DR...

The provincial interior ministry confirmed that an attack had taken place, and said it had occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Last year, the local authorities suspended the licenses of half a dozen gold miners, including ORC, after accusing them of failing to respect the mining code and the rights of local residents.

Advertisement

The authorities subsequently allowed ORC to resume operations after receiving assurances, but the decision provoked a backlash from local groups.

Also Read Fresh clashes in DR Congo as rebels dash ceasefire hopes Clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese army break out. Rebels say they...

Isombya said in a press statement that the attack proved that “mining activities with Chinese companies are a source of insecurity.”

“We invite the governor of the province of South Kivu to suspend these activities again,” he added.