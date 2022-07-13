Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • One dead in attack on Chinese-owned firm in DR Congo
One dead in attack on Chinese-owned firm in DR Congo

One dead in attack on Chinese-owned firm in DR Congo

Articles
Advertisement
One dead in attack on Chinese-owned firm in DR Congo

One dead in attack on Chinese-owned firm in DR Congo

Advertisement
  • Gunmen kill employee of Chinese-owned mining firm in eastern DR Congo.
  • Assailants targeted two employees of Oriental Ressources Congo (ORC).
  • The incident occurred in Mwenga area.
Advertisement

Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday killed a local employee of a Chinese-owned mining firm in eastern DR Congo and wounded another, sources said.

Details of the attack remain sketchy, but local civil-society representative Hilaire Isombya said assailants targeted two employees of Chinese company Oriental Ressources Congo (ORC) in Kaboge, in the gold-rich Mwenga area of South Kivu province.

The Congolese army’s regional press office said a driver had been killed and a worker wounded by “armed bandits.”

Also Read

Rebels kill nine in eastern DR Congo
Rebels kill nine in eastern DR Congo

Suspected rebels kill at least nine in twin attacks in eastern DR...

The provincial interior ministry confirmed that an attack had taken place, and said it had occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Last year, the local authorities suspended the licenses of half a dozen gold miners, including ORC, after accusing them of failing to respect the mining code and the rights of local residents.

Advertisement

The authorities subsequently allowed ORC to resume operations after receiving assurances, but the decision provoked a backlash from local groups.

Also Read

Fresh clashes in DR Congo as rebels dash ceasefire hopes
Fresh clashes in DR Congo as rebels dash ceasefire hopes

Clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese army break out. Rebels say they...

Isombya said in a press statement that the attack proved that “mining activities with Chinese companies are a source of insecurity.”

“We invite the governor of the province of South Kivu to suspend these activities again,” he added.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Britain and the EU are unlikely to change the Brexit deal significantly, Despite issues
Britain and the EU are unlikely to change the Brexit deal significantly, Despite issues
Egypt's Sisi travels to India as part of an investment push
Egypt's Sisi travels to India as part of an investment push
California: Suspect detained following another mass shooting
California: Suspect detained following another mass shooting
North Korea issues a weather warning for
North Korea issues a weather warning for "extreme cold"
Cough syrup deaths prompt the WHO to call for
Cough syrup deaths prompt the WHO to call for "immediate action"
EU imposes new sanctions on Iran as a result of the protest crackdown
EU imposes new sanctions on Iran as a result of the protest crackdown
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story