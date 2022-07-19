One man is hurt in a stabbing at SFO baggage claim

A man is stabbed near baggage carousel 4 at SFO’s Terminal 3. A suspect is in custody, police say.

“Right now it appears random,” duty manager Chris Morgan says.

No other airport operations, including flights, have been impacted by the stabbing.

According to authorities, a man was stabbed early on Tuesday morning at Terminal 3; of the San Francisco International Airport. According to the San Francisco Police Department, a suspect is in custody.

Police added that when they got on the site at 4:55 a.m., they discovered the man “suffering from stab wounds.” They offered first aid and called for help from ambulances; who took the man to the hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.

The victim was an airport worker who was stabbed close to luggage carousel 4; according to duty manager Chris Morgan. It now seems random, said Morgan.

The baggage carousel is shut down as police look into anything, according to Morgan. There has been no impact on any other airport activities, including flights.

An adult guy was found and arrested by officers in connection with the inquiry; Police declared that there was no immediate danger to the public.

This is SFO’s second significant incident in the past week. After a bomb threat was detected on Friday night; the whole international airport had to be evacuated. According to police, the threat was made up by a guy from Oakland; who was then detained and accused with fabricating a false bomb threat; and maliciously reporting a false bomb threat.

Anyone with information about the stabbing on Tuesday can call police at 415-575-4444 or text a report to TIP411; with the words “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.

