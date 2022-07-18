Overnight gunfire at Mount Vernon Walmart leaves five people wounded

Gawain Orcutt, 23, shot a 42-year-old man in the foot and injured two other men.

A second man, who has not been identified, is still at large.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 360-778-8611.

After shooting and wounding two persons in downtown Bellingham; a Mount Vernon man was taken into custody.

Just after midnight on Saturday, July 16, two groups of individuals reportedly started fighting; outside the Underground Nightclub, according to Bellingham Police.

Gawain Orcutt, the suspect, pulled a gun from a neighbouring car; and started shooting into the air.

Before fleeing the scene, Orcutt shot a 42-year-old man in the foot; and two other victims.

Later, Orcutt could be found and arrested by BPD and K9 Destro.

A second suspect, also armed with a weapon but yet unidentified; shot a 20-year-old male in the leg.

That person is still at large.

Anyone with information on the shooting; or the second suspect is urged to call BPD at 360-778-8611.

