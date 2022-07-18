Overnight gunfire at Mount Vernon Walmart leaves five people wounded

3 dead, 2 wounded in US Indiana mall shooting
A man with a rifle opened fire at a food court at...
After shooting and wounding two persons in downtown Bellingham; a Mount Vernon man was taken into custody.
Just after midnight on Saturday, July 16, two groups of individuals reportedly started fighting; outside the Underground Nightclub, according to Bellingham Police.
Gawain Orcutt, the suspect, pulled a gun from a neighbouring car; and started shooting into the air.
Before fleeing the scene, Orcutt shot a 42-year-old man in the foot; and two other victims.
Later, Orcutt could be found and arrested by BPD and K9 Destro.
A second suspect, also armed with a weapon but yet unidentified; shot a 20-year-old male in the leg.
That person is still at large.
Anyone with information on the shooting; or the second suspect is urged to call BPD at 360-778-8611.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.