Edition: English
Edition: English

  • First running of the bulls since 2019 kicks off in Pamplona, Spain.
  • Six people injured, none gored by a bull, during nine-day festival.
  • San Fermin festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic scare.
After the first running of the bulls in three years began in Pamplona, Spain, six people; among them a 30-year-old male from the US city of Atlanta were transported to the hospital.
According to the press office for the regional government of Navarra; none of the six were injured by a bull during the race.

The press office reported that the American sustained a fractured left arm; while the other five wounded individuals—four males; and a 16-year-old lady from Spain—were all sent to a hospital with various trauma injuries.

On Wednesday, the first San Fermin event since 2019 started; attracting throngs of people to the city’s streets.
A large crowd gathered in front of Pamplona’s city hall to celebrate the start of the nine-day festival; which is well-known among tourists. The Covid-19 epidemic forced the cancellation of the annual; celebration in 2020 and 2021.

The first day of the running of the bulls; a centuries-old custom made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s book “The Sun Also Rises”; also known as “Fiesta” occurred Thursday.

Animal rights activists have long criticised the contentious event, and on Tuesday; hundreds of them were spotted demonstrating in Pamplona while dressed as dinosaurs.
At least 39 people were hurt at the festival in 2019; three of them were gored.

Through July 14 at 8 a.m. local time, the bull running will continue.

