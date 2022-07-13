First running of the bulls since 2019 kicks off in Pamplona, Spain.

Six people injured, none gored by a bull, during nine-day festival.

San Fermin festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic scare.

After the first running of the bulls in three years began in Pamplona, Spain, six people; among them a 30-year-old male from the US city of Atlanta were transported to the hospital.

According to the press office for the regional government of Navarra; none of the six were injured by a bull during the race.

The press office reported that the American sustained a fractured left arm; while the other five wounded individuals—four males; and a 16-year-old lady from Spain—were all sent to a hospital with various trauma injuries.

On Wednesday, the first San Fermin event since 2019 started; attracting throngs of people to the city’s streets.

A large crowd gathered in front of Pamplona’s city hall to celebrate the start of the nine-day festival; which is well-known among tourists. The Covid-19 epidemic forced the cancellation of the annual; celebration in 2020 and 2021.

The first day of the running of the bulls; a centuries-old custom made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s book “The Sun Also Rises”; also known as “Fiesta” occurred Thursday.

Animal rights activists have long criticised the contentious event, and on Tuesday; hundreds of them were spotted demonstrating in Pamplona while dressed as dinosaurs.

At least 39 people were hurt at the festival in 2019; three of them were gored.

Through July 14 at 8 a.m. local time, the bull running will continue.

