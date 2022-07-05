Advertisement
Parkway Gardens: 5 people shot

  • A boy and four men were standing outside when gunfire broke out.
  • One man in his mid-20s was shot in the knee and taken to U of C in fair condition.
  • The gunman may have been traveling in a black SUV, according to Chicago police.
A large-scale gunshot early on Monday in the Parkway Gardens area injured five individuals.

Around 12:13 a.m., shooting rang out in the 6500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive while a youngster and four males were standing outside, according to police.

The victims were:

Shot in the arm, a 17-year-old teenager sent to Saint Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

Shot in the leg, a 19-year-old guy  taken in fair condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Another 19-year-old male shot in the leg and sent in fair condition to U of C.

Shot in the knee, a man in his mid-20s transported to U of C in good condition.

A 30-year-old man shot multiple times, sent to University of Cincinnati in fair condition.

Police in Chicago believe the gunman may have been driving a black SUV. Witnesses and victims at the site declined to give more information.

As Area One detectives do their investigation, no one is in jail.

No other details were provided right away.

