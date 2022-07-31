Pelosi briefs about Asia plan in Hawaii, no comments on Taiwan

After landing in Hawaii and touring the USS Arizona and the Pearl Harbor Memorial, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now travelling to Asia.

According to a statement issued by her office on Sunday, Pelosi is leading a congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region that has destinations including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan on its itinerary.

Despite recent rumors that Pelosi may be considering a trip to the self-governing democracy of 24 million people, Taiwan, the statement made no mention of Taiwan.

Pelosi has been advised against visiting Taiwan by the Chinese Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory despite never having had control of it.

Additionally, US President Joe Biden recently revealed that the US military believes a visit to the island would be “not a good idea right now.” Nevertheless, US senators from opposing political parties in Washington have encouraged her to go.

In a statement sent by her office, Pelosi said, “Today, our Congressional delegation travels to the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm America’s strong and unshakeable commitment to our allies and friends in the region.”

High-level meetings will be held in each nation, according to her, to “further advance our shared interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, human rights and democratic governance.”

After a stop for fuel in Hawaii, where they toured the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Arizona, Pelosi said the team had gotten a briefing from the leadership of the United States Indo-Pacific Command.

Representatives Andy Kim, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Gregory Meeks, and Mark Takano, as well as Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, are travelling with Pelosi as part of the congressional delegation.

Advertisement "Under the strong leadership of President Biden, America is firmly committed to smart, strategic engagement in the region, understanding that a free and flourishing Indo-Pacific is crucial to prosperity in our nation and around the globe," Pelosi said.