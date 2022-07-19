The US Department of Defense is nearing an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp for around 375 F-35 fighter jets.

This comes amid expectations of a price increase; for the most common version of the jet due to lower quantities and inflation.

A pre-pandemic forecast for this three-year buy showed around 485 jets could be included.

Advertisement

According to three sources, the US Department of Defense is close to reaching a deal; with Lockheed Martin Corp. for around 375 F-35 fighter planes over a three-year period; despite projections of a price hike for the most popular model of the aircraft; owing to reduced numbers and inflation.

When the first F-35A rolled off the assembly line in 2007, it cost $221 million. Since then, the stealthy fifth-generation fighter’s price; has decreased to $79 million as a result of greater manufacturing volumes; and technological advancements.

Data rights conversations have stopped in recent weeks, according to two persons with knowledge of the matter. However, the persons said that a meeting on Monday at noon in Washington; may result in a “handshake” agreement on a price range and a quantity. If a deal is struck, the precise price would not be set in stone for several weeks or perhaps months; but the eventual overall worth is expected to be in the neighbourhood of $30 billion.

Also Read United States delivering two surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine, Pentagon The Pentagon announced on Friday that the United States is providing Ukraine...

Even though the only records that are likely to be broken at the event in southeast England; are for sweltering temperatures, the handshake agreement would take place as the aviation industry gathered; for the return of the Farnborough Airshow, aiming for a display of confidence; after the devastation of COVID-19.

Lockheed started to warn that the epidemic would cause the price of the plane to increase if economies of scale; shrank and supply lines faltered. A pre-pandemic prediction for this three-year purchase suggested 485 planes may be included; although the F-35A, the most popular model of the jet; would undoubtedly cost more overall due to the volume reduction of 22%.

Advertisement

The F-35 is available in three different variants, including the A-model for the US Air Force and US allies; the B-model for short takeoffs and vertical landings, and the F-35C planes for landing on aircraft carriers.

Also Read Paul to oppose private company program Pentagon A key U.S. legislator says he will go against reauthorization of government...