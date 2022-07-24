Advertisement
Person mistakenly drives onto Ellis Square, causing 2 serious injuries

  • A pick-up truck drove onto a busy Savannah square injuring several people.
  • An investigation is now underway to determine how it happened.
  • Two adults were seriously injured, two juveniles received non-life-threatening injuries.
On Saturday night in Savannah, Ellis square, a pick-up vehicle crashed into a popular area; hurting numerous people. To ascertain how it occurred, a probe is currently being conducted. According to early evidence, the collision on Ellis Square, Savannah at around 8 p.m. appears to have been an accident; according to the Savannah Police Department.

Two adults, according to SPD, were critically hurt. Two children suffered non-life-threatening wounds. A fifth individual, according to Chatham Emergency Services; declined medical attention.

As of this now, it is unknown if the old pickup driver will face charges.

