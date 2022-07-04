Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PM Jacinda Ardern of NZ presents Prince William with a rugby shirt and other gifts

PM Jacinda Ardern of NZ presents Prince William with a rugby shirt and other gifts

Articles
Advertisement
PM Jacinda Ardern of NZ presents Prince William with a rugby shirt and other gifts

PM Jacinda Ardern of NZ presents Prince William with gifts

Advertisement
  • The Duke of Cambridge met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Kensington Palace on Saturday.
  • The meeting marked the first time the two had seen each other since he visited New Zealand in April 2019.
  • In an official photo, the pair can be seen chatting amicably on sofas opposite each other.
Advertisement

Among hosts, Prince William tops the list! On Saturday; the British monarch welcomed Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand; with a meeting in his opulent palace quarters. The Duke of Cambridge “had an audience” with Ardern, 41; at his London home, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. William, 40, and Ardern can be seen chatting while smiling in the picture shared by palace authorities. They are both seated on sofas across from one another. The politician wore a long flowery dress to the meeting; while the prince wore a traditional navy suit and a blue dress.

Also Read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warn New Zealanders
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warn New Zealanders

WELLINGTON: Following six more positive Covid-19 tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned...

Prior to their October encounter, Ardern gave the prince a Women’s Rugby World Cup shirt; during her visit with the monarch, according to New Zealand’s Stuff. She also brought a rugby ball for the family and one of her favourite children’s books; Tulip and Doug: A Spud-Tacular Friendship Story, to give to William’s kids.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, this was the first time William and Ardern had spoken; since his visit to New Zealand in April 2019 in the wake of the devastating killings; at two mosques in Christchurch.

Also Read

EU and New Zealand conclude a trade agreement
EU and New Zealand conclude a trade agreement

EU and New Zealand conclude a trade agreement covering trade and investment....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story