The Duke of Cambridge met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Kensington Palace on Saturday.

The meeting marked the first time the two had seen each other since he visited New Zealand in April 2019.

In an official photo, the pair can be seen chatting amicably on sofas opposite each other.

Among hosts, Prince William tops the list! On Saturday; the British monarch welcomed Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand; with a meeting in his opulent palace quarters. The Duke of Cambridge “had an audience” with Ardern, 41; at his London home, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. William, 40, and Ardern can be seen chatting while smiling in the picture shared by palace authorities. They are both seated on sofas across from one another. The politician wore a long flowery dress to the meeting; while the prince wore a traditional navy suit and a blue dress.

Prior to their October encounter, Ardern gave the prince a Women’s Rugby World Cup shirt; during her visit with the monarch, according to New Zealand’s Stuff. She also brought a rugby ball for the family and one of her favourite children’s books; Tulip and Doug: A Spud-Tacular Friendship Story, to give to William’s kids.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, this was the first time William and Ardern had spoken; since his visit to New Zealand in April 2019 in the wake of the devastating killings; at two mosques in Christchurch.

