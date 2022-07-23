Police: a man was fatally stabbed during a fight in Harlem

27-year-old victim was on W. 130th St. near Lenox Ave. about 12:15 a.m.

He got into an argument with another man, witnesses told police.

During the exchange, the suspect pulled a knife and jammed it into the victim’s chest.

Advertisement

During a brawl on a Harlem street early on Saturday, a man was fatally stabbed, according to police. Around 12:15 a.m., the victim, 27, got into a fight with another man on W. 130th St. near Lenox Ave, according to witnesses.

The suspect pulled out a knife and thrust it into the victim’s chest during the heated altercation.

Also Read Bobby East stabbed to death in California Bobby East was a three-time USAC Silver Crown and Midgets National Champion....

The victim, a resident of Harlem, was discovered splayed out on the ground with a gaping stab wound by the responding cops.

He was taken by EMS to Harlem Hospital, but he was not able to be rescued. While police look for his family, his name was not immediately made public.

The criminal fled. There have been no detentions.

Advertisement

Although there is no apparent connection between the two crimes, the deadly stabbing happened; 15 minutes before Harlem resident James Johnson was shot to death while playing dice six blocks away on W. 124th St.

Also Read Murder investigation after man stabbed in east London A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to...