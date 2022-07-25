Police confirm multiple victims in British Columbia shootings

There were “multiple shooting scenes” in downtown Langley, a city about 25 miles east of Vancouver.

Police in the Canadian province of British Columbia have confirmed multiple victims in an early morning shooting spree.

There were “multiple shooting scenes” in downtown Langley, a city about 25 miles east of Vancouver, according to emergency alerts issued shortly after 06:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

A single suspect has been apprehended.

In what is still an ongoing investigation, police have not identified a motive.

A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said there were “several victims and several different scenes throughout the City of Langley, and one scene in the Township of Langley” in Monday’s attack.

Homicide detectives are on the scene. Police believe the victims were targeted because they were homeless.

Roads in the area have been closed while the investigation is underway.

According to Reuters, two black SUVs, one with bullet holes in its windshield, were discovered in a ditch near the shooting site.

Police were also seen erecting a forensics tent near a white vehicle with its licence plate obscured by cardboard.

