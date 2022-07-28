Texas man shoots woman in neck but bullet exits, kills him, police say (crdits:google)

The Danbury Police Department received a call from an allegedly distressed man around 6:30 p.m.

Officers discovered three children, who ranged in age from five to 12 years old, dead inside the home.

The adult woman’s body was then found in an outside shed.

According to accounts, a lady, three children, and an infant were discovered dead inside a Connecticut house late on Wednesday.

Around 6:30 p.m. local time, a reportedly distraught man called the Danbury Police Department; to alert officers of the occurrence on Whaley Street, according to reports from officials cited; by northeast affiliate FOX 5 New York.

When police arrived, they found three deceased children inside the house; whose ages varied from five to twelve. The adult woman’s dead body was later discovered in a shed outdoors.

The reason, the extent of the injuries, and the names of the victims were all unknowable at the time. On Thursday morning, Fox News Digital was unable to get in touch; with a representative of the Danbury Police Department.

Police allegedly indicated the public was not in danger and that the crime was an isolated event. Although it wasn’t immediately obvious if the occurrence was a murder-suicide; they noted that there was no search for a suspect and that there was no suspect.

