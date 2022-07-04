Police says wildfire over Centerville likely started by fireworks

The Deuel Creek Fire is estimated at 100 acres, and is 0% contained.

89 homes were evacuated overnight; those evacuations were lifted just before 6 a.m. Monday.

A Type 3 wildland firefighting team is assigned to the fire Monday.

Centerville: Fireworks seem to be the most likely source of a fire that started late on Sunday night; in the foothills above Parrish Lane and 100 South, according to police.

Overnight, it caused 89 homes in the neighbourhood to be evacuated; however, just before 6 a.m., the orders were withdrawn as the fire was moving away from residences. According to Centerville police, several of the nearby roadways are still restricted; because of firefighting efforts. They also said that the fire has forced the cancellation of two holiday events scheduled for Monday; the Freedom Run and the Centerville City Fourth of July Parade.

“The parade route and 5K race course will be impacted well; into the morning by fire control activities. Additionally, there aren’t enough public safety resources; to guarantee the event’s safety “social media posts from the police.

Utah Fire Info, which is administered by state and federal firefighting authorities; estimates the Deuel Creek Fire to be 100 acres in size and has 0% containment. Overnight, firefighters from the local, state, and federal levels all contributed; to the combat. On Monday, a Type 3 wildland firefighting unit was sent to the blaze; indicating that more firefighters would likely be needed “throughout the day”. People may not be able to see much smoke if they drive close to the fire; but the personnel are still working to make sure the fire is fully out; Centerville Police Lt. Allen Ackerson told KSL-TV. As firefighters work to put out the fire; authorities are requesting residents to stay away from the area.

Standing a few streets to the west of the fire; he declared, “The fire is far from being extinguished”. Although you can’t see it from the side we are currently on; the fire is still raging.

In case the fire pattern changes; officials advise people to be prepared to leave “at a moment’s notice”; in case they are once again ordered to evacuate.

One of the “more popular paths” in the foothills of the city, according to Ackerson, the fire started just before midnight beside the Deuel Creek Trail. Numerous individuals sent pictures and videos of the fire as it climbed the hillsides.

