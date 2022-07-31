Policeman from Elwood was slain on Sunday during a traffic stop

Indiana police officer shot and killed during traffic stop in ‘senseless act of violence’ (cr:google)

The officer’s name is not out yet, pending notification of relatives.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II caught after a pursuit near the Hamilton and Marion county lines.

Sheriff: “You go from being prayerful to being angry,” the sheriff said of the shooting.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s office reports that a traffic stop resulted in the shooting and death; of an Elwood police officer early on Sunday morning.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, according to chief deputy prosecutor Andrew Hanna; was detained in relation to the incident. Boards was taken to the Hamilton County prison; where he will be in prosecution as a chronic offender with murder with a firearm enhancement.

Hanna stated that after reviewing the evidence, the prosecutor’s office will consider seeking the death sentence. Boards has a significant criminal history; which includes a 2006 conviction for pointing a firearm at officers of the Indianapolis Police Department.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, the inquiry is in progress by Indiana State Police.

After a chase close to the border between Hamilton and Marion counties; he claimed Boards apprehended. Boards might not be sent back to Madison County; but rather remain in the Hamilton County jail, according to Mellinger.

In this occurrence, an Elwood police officer slain while doing official duties for the second time. Attending July 1, 1932, Willard S. VanHorn fatally shot while on the scene of a break-in.

Officer Frank Levy of the Anderson Police Department was the final full-time local law enforcement; official to pass while while on the job in Madison County in 1935.

Henry Hall, an auxiliary Anderson police officer, killed in a car attack in 1957. Roy Jones, a trooper of the Indiana State Police; killed in a car accident in 1979 while responding to a call for help.

