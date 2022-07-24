Pope Francis visiting Canada to apologize for Indigenous abuse in Catholic residential schools

The Pope has left Rome for a weeklong journey to Edmonton, Canada.

(CNN)-In order to make amends for the Catholic Church’s participation in the mistreatment of Canadian Indigenous children in residential schools, Pope Francis left Rome on Sunday for a weeklong journey to Edmonton, Canada.

The Pope will be greeted in Edmonton on Sunday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General of Canada Mary Simon on what the Vatican has dubbed a “penitential pilgrimage.”

He will meet with indigenous organisations while he is there and discuss the scandal of abuse and the erasing of indigenous culture at the nation’s residential schools.

Indigenous leaders have long demanded a papal apology for the harm done to Indigenous children over many years. Hundreds of unmarked graves were found last year in Saskatchewan and British Columbia on the grounds of old residential schools.

More than 4,000 Indigenous children at Canada’s residential schools, many of which were run by the Catholic Church, died as a result of abuse or neglect, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

The Pope expressed his sadness and humiliation to Indigenous leaders at the Vatican in April for the involvement that some Catholics, particularly those with educational responsibilities, played in the abuses you endured and the lack of respect for your identity, culture, and even spiritual principles.

Pope extends his regrets to Canada’s indigenous people

During the tour, the Pope will also visit Quebec and Iqaluit, the capital of the Canadian province of Nunavut. Cardinals Marc Ouellet and Michael Czerny, both from Canada, will be his travelling companions.

Francis, 85, had to abandon a trip to Africa earlier this month because of knee problems.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he stated in an interview with Reuters that he still intended to travel to that country. However, he has drawn criticism for choosing to travel to Russia over Ukraine and for largely attributing Russia’s attack to NATO.

“I would like to visit Ukraine, and it’s possible that I may succeed in doing so. The first step is to travel to Russia to try to assist, although I’d prefer to visit both capitals “Francis said.



Francis claimed that the conflict “was probably in some manner either triggered or not stopped” in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Stampa in June.Before Russia attacked Ukraine, according to Pope Francis, he spoke with “a head of state” who “was very frightened about how NATO was moving.”