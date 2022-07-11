Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
President’s resignation is confirmed by Sri Lanka prime minister’s office

President’s resignation is confirmed by Sri Lanka prime minister’s office

Articles
Advertisement
President’s resignation is confirmed by Sri Lanka prime minister’s office

Sri Lanka prime minister’s office

Advertisement
  • Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign.
  • Tens of thousands of protesters stormed the official residences of both men on Saturday
  • The speaker of parliament said Rajapakse would quit on Wednesday but there was no word from him directly.
Advertisement

After tens of thousands of demonstrators surrounded both men’s official houses on Monday; the prime minister’s office said that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa; had notified Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he would be stepping down.

Rajapaksa announced his resignation on Wednesday, according to the speaker of parliament; following Saturday’s massive rallies and a crippling economic crisis. However, Rajapaksa has not publicly stated his intentions.

Wickremesinghe has said that he too will stand down; to make way for an all-party temporary administration.

Crowds will continue to occupy the president’s and prime minister’s Colombo mansions; according to protest movement leaders, until they resigned from their positions.

On Monday, hundreds of visitors wandered into the president’s secretariat and mansion in Colombo; Sri Lanka’s capital city, and took tours of the colonial-era structures. No one was attempted to be stopped by police.

Also Read

Advertisement

Jude Hansana, 31, who has remained at a protest location outside the home; since early April, declared, “We are not going anywhere until this president quits; and we get a government that is acceptable to the people.

“People are fighting for more comprehensive political reforms, not just for the president to go. This is only the beginning.”

Dushantha Gunasinghe, a different demonstrator, claimed he had travelled to Colombo; from a place 130 kilometres (80 miles) distant; walking part of the way due to the gasoline shortage. On Monday morning, he claimed to have arrived at last.

The 28-year-old was sitting outside the president’s office on a plastic chair; when he stated, “I’m so fatigued I can barely talk.” “I travelled all by myself because I am convinced that this must be completed. We need new leaders, and this administration needs to leave office.”

Also Read

Despite a lack of jet fuel, Sri Lanka claims no flights would be cancelled
Despite a lack of jet fuel, Sri Lanka claims no flights would be cancelled

SriLankan Airlines rejects media reports about possible cancellation of a host of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story