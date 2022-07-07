Prince Charles visited Narberth, West Wales on Thursday.

More than 1,000 people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of him.

Charles greeted babies and received gifts of local cakes and rum.

Advertisement

Prince Charles was 200 miles away in Wales on a royal walkabout; on the day of high political drama; which saw Boris Johnson resign as British Prime Minister. In order to see Charles during his visit, more than 1,000 people swarmed the pavements; in the little town of Narberth in West Wales on Thursday. And like a politician (a well-liked one! ); Charles welcomed infants and accepted bouquets of flowers; as well as presents of regional pastries and rum.

Charles, 73, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are in Wales this week for a number of trips; visiting localities and promoting causes that are important to them. Wednesday saw Camilla go by herself to a school in Bettws, Newport; where she promoted her ongoing reading drive; and assisted with the opening of a new library.

Also Read Prince Charles walks into major controversy latest scandal Prince is claimed to have walked into a massive controversy. It may...

The Prince of Wales observed firsthand how the region’s High Street; has welcomed a large number of independent; family-owned businesses that highlight artisan products during his visit on Thursday. Charles, a supporter of sustainability, local eating, and organic foods; seemed to be enjoying the moment.

Andrew Rees, a local butcher who took Prince Charles about; describes him as a “wonderful man” who had the backing of the entire village. “We treated him to a pleasant hour in the town. It was wonderful to observe him welcome everybody; observe the joyful expressions, and observe how he had time for everyone. He is cherished.”

The combined choirs of Narberth Community, Tavernspite, and Templeton elementary schools; welcomed Charles when he got out of his electric Audi by singing the Welsh anthem “Calon Lan.”

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Charles ‘is less Crown Prince and more Clown Prince’, host Prince Charles 'is less Crown Prince and more Clown Prince', Grimes addressed...