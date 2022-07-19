Advertisement
Edition: English
  Prince Harry slammed by royal fans for 'scruffy' look at UN: 'Get a haircut!'
Prince Harry slammed by royal fans for 'scruffy' look at UN: 'Get a haircut!'

  • Royal watchdogs have harshly criticised Prince Harry for his appearance at the UN.
  • They said he was “scruffy” and “unkempt”.
  • The Duke of Sussex appeared with wife Meghan Markle to the UN headquarters in New York on Monday, July 18.
Royal watchdogs have harshly criticised Prince Harry for his appearance at the UN headquarters for his keynote address on Nelson Mandela Day, according to The Daily Mail. They said he was “scruffy” and “unkempt.”

The Duke of Sussex appeared with wife Meghan Markle to the UN headquarters in New York on Monday, July 18, wearing a traditional suit, but royal fans took to Twitter to criticise him for the same.

One Twitter user remarked, citing The Mail, “Harry’s looking thrilled again. Why does he usually appear scruffy and crumpled?

Another remarked, “I wish Harry would have a proper haircut, he always looks scruffy,” and a third added, “I think Harry’s worst sin is his haircut. Who is he trying to deceive?

One poster chided Harry: “Harry needs a professional haircut and beard trim. Regardless of what you have to say, no one is going to take you seriously looking like a homeless clown. Better yet, trim all that unpleasant fluff.

As for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex won over some admirers with her elegant black attire for the occasion.

