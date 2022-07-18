Prince Harry sparks anger with his UN speech

Prince Harry Reveals When He Knew Meghan Markle Was His ‘Soulmate’

Some have questioned why Prince Harry gave the address at the UN General Assembly.

Harry denounced world leaders for a “global assault on democracy and freedom”.

The Duke of Sussex referred to Meghan Markle as his “soulmate” during an emotional speech in New York.

Some have questioned why Prince Harry gave the address at the UN General Assembly, which has provoked comments.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly on Nelson Mandela International Day, Harry denounced world leaders for a “global assault on democracy and freedom.”

The Duke of Sussex criticised political figures for the several difficulties they are now dealing with, stating that “this has been a painful year in a painful decade.”

A Twitter user named @Mcfucius responded to Harry’s speech by asking: “Last I checked, Prince Harry holds no elected post so why is he addressing the UN?”

A another @marcalavelez responded: “Why? Was there no one else with genuine merit to speak of? #UN #PrinceHarry #NelsonMandelaDay”

Additionally, Meghan Markle was seen dragged into the argument by someone. Added by @StVitusDance: “What is a Prince’s knowledge of global warming and poverty? Why even are they there? #HarryandMeghan Meghan’s political aspirations are clear.”

During an emotional speech to the United Nations Assembly in honour of Nelson Mandela day, Prince Harry referred to Meghan Markle as his “soulmate.”

