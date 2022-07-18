Pro-Russia separatists capture US Air Force vet in Ukraine says brother

US Air Force veteran Suedi Murekezi has been kidnapped by pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine.

US Air Force veteran Suedi Murekezi has been kidnapped by pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine, according to his brother, making him at least the third American detained.

According to Sele Murekezi, he received a phone call on July 7 from an unknown caller who gave the phone to Suedi. Suedi Murekezi then told his brother that while living in Kherson, he was wrongfully accused of participating in a pro-Ukraine protest and imprisoned, according to Sele.

Sele claims his brother informed him that he is being held in the Donetsk People’s Republic alongside two other recently apprehended Americans, Alexander Drueke and Andy Tai Huynh. Sele stated that he has been in contact with US officials at the embassy in Kyiv in an attempt to save him.

“He has done his part for America,” Sele told the Post, “and maybe America can do something for him, as well.”

Suedi, according to Sele, moved to the United States from his native Rwanda as a teenager, then to Ukraine in 2018 for its tech sector. He eventually made his home in Kherson. Sele claimed that he advised his brother to leave the country before the Russian invasion, but that he refused.

Suedi told his brother over the phone that he had not been physically harmed, but Sele told the Post that he was suspicious because his brother responded to Sele in English.

According to a State Department spokesperson, they are “aware of these unconfirmed reports” of Suedi Murekezi’s capture.

“Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment,” they said.

Drueke and Huynh, the first two Americans apprehended in Ukraine, went missing on June 9. Less than two weeks later, video footage of them alive and delivering messages to their families was released.

