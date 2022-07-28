Protest in Iraq breaks into parliament to denounce new prime minister

Muqtada al-Sadr’s supporters broke into Baghdad’s heavily guarded Green Zone to protest the new prime minister.

The largest Shiite alliance in parliament chose Mohammed Shiya al-Sudani on Monday.

Sadr’s own attempts to form a government have failed.

IRAQ: Hundreds of angry supporters of the powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr broke into Baghdad’s heavily guarded Green Zone to protest the new prime minister.

The largest Shiite alliance in the Iraqi parliament, the Coordination Framework, officially chose Mohammed Shiya al-Sudani to lead the country on Monday.

Al-group Sadr’s of more than 70 lawmakers quit the governing body as a whole last month in what seemed to be a show of force after months of political stalemate. This led to his nomination.

Since the parliamentary elections in October, it has been hard for Iraq to form a new government. Sadr’s own attempts to form a government have failed because of opposition from other groups.

Sadr said in a June televised speech, “If the Sadrist bloc remaining [in parliament] is an obstacle to government formation, then all lawmakers of the bloc are honourably ready to resign from parliament,”

The cleric is very popular because he says he is against both Iran and the United States. The success of his group in the October vote made it possible that Shiite groups with ties to Iran, which have long dominated politics in the oil-rich country, would be pushed to the sidelines.

Al-Sadr told the protesters at the Parliament building on Wednesday that their “message” had been heard and that they should go home.

“A revolution of reform and rejection of injustice and corruption. Your message has been received. You have terrified the corrupt. Pray, and return home safely,” He sent out a tweet.

The government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is leaving office, also put out a statement telling Sadrist protesters to “to immediately withdraw from the Green Zone,” protect public and private property, and follow the security forces’ orders.

“The security forces will be committed to protecting state institutions and international missions, and preventing any disturbance of security and order,” al-Kadhimi said.

