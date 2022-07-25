Protesters ransack UN peacekeepers’ offices in eastern DR Congo

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 25 (Reuters) – Hundreds of protesters attacked a United Nations peacekeeping force’s warehouse and looted offices on Monday in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, demanding that the mission leave for failing to protect the population. Protesters blocked roads in the city with rocks and pebbles, ransacked offices and carted off some materials and set fire to a gate of the mission’s compound, Reuters reporters said. Advertisement · Scroll to continue “One of our warehouses was attacked by protesters early this morning. They entered one of our bases and looted the equipment. They managed to enter a few offices, we are obviously appalled and shocked by this,” said a spokesperson for the peacekeeping mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO. The mission said in a statement the attack took place a day after hostile remarks and threats made by individuals and groups against the United Nations. Advertisement · Scroll to continue “The incidents in Goma are not only unacceptable but totally counterproductive. MONUSCO is mandated by the Security Council to support the authorities in protecting civilians,” said acting head of mission, Khassim Diagne, in the statement. “It is not in chaos and confusion or division that we will make progress towards stabilization and peace.” The protest was called by a faction of the youth wing of President Felix Tshisekedi’s UDPS ruling party, which said in a statement that it was demanding the immediate withdrawal of the U.N. peacekeepers over what it described as their ineffectiveness. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Another faction of the youth wing, however, disavowed the protest. The Congolese government was closely monitoring the situation, its spokesman said. “The government strongly condemns any form of attack against United Nations personnel and facilities,” Patric Muyaya said on Twitter. “Those responsible will be prosecuted and severely punished.” Tensions are high in the eastern region where resurgent clashes between Congo’s army and the M23 rebel group have displaced thousands. Attacks by militants linked to Islamic State also continue despite a year-long state of emergency and joint operations against them by the Congolese and Ugandan armies. read more Separately, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Monday that the M23 rebel group had summarily killed at least 29 civilians since mid-June in areas under their control.(cr:google)

Hundreds of protesters stormed a UN peacekeeping warehouse and looted offices in Goma.

Protesters demanding that the mission leave for failing to protect the population.

Tensions are high in the eastern region, where resurgent clashes between the Congolese army and M23 rebel group have forced thousands to flee.

Advertisement

GOMA, Democratic Republic of the Congo (Reuters) – Hundreds of protesters stormed a UN peacekeeping force warehouse and looted offices in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on Monday, demanding that the mission leave for failing to protect the population.

According to Reuters, protesters blocked city roads with rocks and pebbles, ransacked offices and carted off some materials, and set fire to a gate of the mission’s compound.

“Protesters attacked one of our warehouses early this morning. They broke into one of our bases and stole the equipment. They were able to gain access to a few offices, which obviously shocked and outraged us “MONUSCO, the Congolese peacekeeping mission, issued a statement.

According to the mission, the attack occurred a day after individuals and groups made hostile remarks and threats against the United Nations.

“The events in Goma are not only unacceptable, but also completely counterproductive. The Security Council has mandated MONUSCO to assist authorities in protecting civilians “Khassim Diagne, acting head of mission, said in a statement.

“We will not make progress toward stabilisation and peace if there is chaos, confusion, or division.”

Advertisement

The protest was organised by a faction of President Felix Tshisekedi’s ruling UDPS party’s youth wing, which said in a statement that it was demanding the immediate withdrawal of UN peacekeepers due to their ineffectiveness.

However, another faction of the youth wing condemned the protest.

According to a spokesman for the Congolese government, the situation is being closely monitored.

“The government strongly condemns any form of attack against UN personnel and facilities,” said Patric Muyaya on Twitter. “Those responsible will face prosecution and harsh punishment.”

Tensions are high in the eastern region, where resurgent clashes between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel group have forced thousands to flee. Despite a year-long state of emergency and joint operations by the Congolese and Ugandan armies, attacks by militants linked to the Islamic State continue.

Separately, Human Rights Watch reported on Monday that the M23 rebel group had killed at least 29 civilians in areas under their control since mid-June.

Advertisement

Also Read Eurovision: UK to host next year’s Song Contest The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the United Kingdom in...