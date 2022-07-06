Protocol “is in danger of being shattered by the UK,” says Bek

The EU is “highly concerned” about the UK Bill that would dismantle the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The bill would disapply large parts of the protocol and give ministers sweeping powers to preplace its provisions.

Czech Europe Minister Mikulas Bek told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The UK Bill that would unilaterally repeal the Northern Ireland Protocol; has drawn the ire of the new Czech president of the European Union; which has expressed its “great concern” about it.

“The Withdrawal Agreement and its Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland; which is just over two and a half years old; is already at risk of being pulled apart by the UK;” said Czech Minister for Europe Mikulas Bek before the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“The situation greatly worries the Council [of the European Union]. We continue to be totally unified and prepared to defend the people; who stand to gain from the Withdrawal Agreement; which was created to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement and our single market, he added.

“We need to send a strong signal to the UK government,” said Mr. Bek; during a plenary session discussion of the UK Protocol Bill. There should be no misunderstanding that the EU wants to establish a strategic, long-lasting; and mutually beneficial engagement with the UK.

According to him, given the geopolitical climate at the moment “The EU and the UK stand together; as we condemn Russia for its ruthless and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine. We are both democratic countries; that prioritise upholding international accords “.

“Therefore, it is inappropriate to act; in a way that violates international agreements at this time. The highest standards must be upheld by all of us; including adherence to international accords “he said

On June 13, the UK introduced its Protocol Bill; which has already through a second reading in the House of Commons.

The measure would invalidate significant portions of the agreement; and provide ministers broad authority to change its provisions; which is what the UK government wishes.

