Raging wildfires in Germany, Czech Republic are threatening tourist region

California battles worst wildfire this year as flames scorch more than 51,000 acres ( credits:google)

A large wildfire on the German-Czech Republic border is spreading and threatening to destroy a popular tourist destination, a forested national park.

Eight firefighting helicopters are working to put out the flames in the hilly and rocky region where about 250 hectares (618 acres) of forest were burning Thursday.

The raging wildfires in California and Texas aren’t the only ones wreaking havoc on the world.

Advertisement

A large wildfire on the German-Czech Republic border is spreading and threatening to destroy a popular tourist destination, a forested national park.

The fire in the region, known as Bohemian Switzerland on the Czech side and Saxon Switzerland on the German side, began last weekend. It appeared to be under control, but it spread again early Thursday, according to the German news agency DPA.

Hundreds of firefighters on both sides of the border fought the fire, with assistance from neighbouring Poland and Slovakia. Eight firefighting helicopters were working to put out the flames in the difficult-to-access hilly and rocky region where about 250 hectares (618 acres) of forest were burning Thursday.

Bundeswehr helicopters land on the banks of the Elbe to assist with firefighting efforts in Schmilka, Germany’s Saxon Switzerland National Park.

Hikers were prohibited from entering several forests in Saxony by state officials. They also asked residents not to set off fireworks at private parties to prevent additional fires.

“Everything is tense. We cannot yet speak of the fire “easing”; “firefighters have reached the limits of their capabilities, “Interior Minister Armin Schuster of Saxony stated.

Advertisement

Fire International Disaster Response Germany, a non-profit rescue organisation, also provided updates from the scene “#Saxony: Today, we continued our mission in the #SaxonSwiss National Park. Attempts are still being made, in collaboration with local authorities and organisations, to contain the massive #forestfire, which is made more difficult by the difficult geographical conditions.”

In the midst of the carnage, there was a ray of hope. The Czech Republic’s Fire Rescue Service tweeted a video showing the famous Pravická brana still standing.

Another large forest fire in the Elbe-Elster district of the eastern German state of Brandenburg was put out Thursday after rekindling on Wednesday evening, according to local authorities. The fire was still raging across 500 hectares (1,236 acres).

A police helicopter used a thermal camera to scout the area for pockets of embers that could ignite into flames. Some areas are contaminated with World War II ammunition and are too dangerous for firefighters to enter due to the risk of explosions caused by heat or human contact.

Advertisement

Also Read Nepal: Return of the tigers brings both joy and fear Nepal has more than doubled its tiger population in ten years. Military...