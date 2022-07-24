Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka’s next president

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been acting as interim president since the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

With 134 votes, he defeated his primary competitor Dullas Alahapperuma.

Another candidate, Marxist leader Anura Dissanayake only won three votes.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was chosen to lead Sri Lanka.

Following a vote count in the parliament on Wednesday, Ranil Wickremesinghe has been chosen as the new president of Sri Lanka.

Since previous president Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country and resigned through email a few days later, Mr. Wickremesinghe has been acting as interim president.

In the 225-member house, he received 134 votes, compared to Dullas Alahapperuma, a politician from the ruling party, who received 82.

According to the Associated Press, another candidate, Marxist leader Anura Dissanayake, only won three votes.

Mr. Wickremesinghe, who has held the position of prime minister a record six times, said, “I thank parliament for this honour. Our nation is dealing with serious issues, so we need to develop a new plan to address them.