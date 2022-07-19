Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rebels kill 10 in eastern DR Congo

Rebels kill 10 in eastern DR Congo

Articles
Advertisement
Rebels kill 10 in eastern DR Congo

Rebels kill 10 in eastern DR Congo

Advertisement
  • Suspected rebels kill at least 10.
  • The feared ADF faction is believed to have carried out the attacks.
  • The army says it has killed 22 ADF insurgents over the week.
Advertisement

Suspected rebels have left at least 10 people dead in a series of attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local sources said Monday, while the army reported killing 22 insurgents over the week.

The feared Armed Democratic Forces (ADF) faction was believed to have carried out the assault on Saturday and Sunday in the volatile region.

“We discovered eight bodies of civilians killed by these ADF, one was burned in his home,” on Sunday night at Ndimo village in Ituri province, local civil-society leader Dieudonne Malangay told AFP.

He added that on Saturday ADF combatants had also killed two civilians in the neighbouring village of Otmaber, set ablaze 10 houses in the area and torched two vehicles on national route 4.

The army spokesman for Ituri, lieutenant Jules Ngongo, did not answer reporters about the number of civilians killed in the latest attacks.

However, he said the armed forces “control the security and operational situation”, in the area.

Advertisement

“Twenty-two ADF terrorist elements” had been killed and soldiers were still carrying out search operations, he added.

The ADF — which the Islamic State group claims as its Central African offshoot — is among the most violent of the more than 120 militias that roam eastern Congo.

It has has been accused of massacring Congolese civilians as well as staging attacks in neighbouring Uganda.

The DRC and Uganda launched a joint offensive against the ADF in November 2021, but violence against civilians continues.

Also Read

DR Congo army repels rebel attack on eastern prison
DR Congo army repels rebel attack on eastern prison

Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels tried to storm the area surrounding the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Baku calls Iranian ambassador over terrorist attack embassy
Baku calls Iranian ambassador over terrorist attack embassy
Azerbaijan to use all opportunities in order to identify perpetrators
Azerbaijan to use all opportunities in order to identify perpetrators
First of its kind Saudi Stopeover Visa available for the world
First of its kind Saudi Stopeover Visa available for the world
Azerbaijan's officials urges Iran to punish perpetrators
Azerbaijan's officials urges Iran to punish perpetrators
Armed attack hits Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran
Armed attack hits Azerbaijan's Embassy in Iran
Ilham Aliyev shared twitter post over Azerbaijan’s embassy attack
Ilham Aliyev shared twitter post over Azerbaijan’s embassy attack
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story