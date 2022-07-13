Clearcreek Township officers were responding to a domestic violence call.

They got into a shootout with a suspect, and the suspect was killed.

The officer who was shot in the head is in “stable but critical condition,” police chief says.

Advertisement

According to the local police chief, a police officer who was shot in the head; in Warren County, Ohio, was in “stable but serious condition.”

Two police officers responded to an allegation of domestic violence in Clearcreek Township; according to Chief of Police John Terrill, and ended up engaging in a gunfight with a suspect. He said that the suspect had died.

To receive medical attention, the cop who had been wounded in the head; was transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. Terrill stated that he was in the ICU in “stable but serious condition.” The other policeman was unharmed.

According to Terrill, the wounded officer is a guy who has worked; at the precinct for “approximately 14 years.” He was not specifically identified. According to WXIX, he was airlifted and was breathing on his own.

Also Read Lawyer: Ohio cops shot a fleeing Black guy numerous times Jayland Walker, a Black man in Ohio, was shot numerous times by...

According to the police chief, the suspect was shot and killed by the other officer; a female sergeant.

Advertisement

Terrill replied, “The cop was shot in the head; so we’re not exactly sure how this is going to play out yet”; when questioned about a potential recovery.

According to the police chief, a guy was bashing his wife’s car with an ATV; when the Clearcreek Township police; were first summoned to the house.

What sparked the shooting was not immediately clear. In order to help with the investigation; the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was there.

According to WXIX, this is the Clearcreek Township Police Department’s first gunshot in 47 years. Two cops have recently died in non-shooting events for the department. Officer Jerrid Lee perished in a vehicle accident in January 2019; and Sgt. Larry Cornett passed away unexpectedly in June 2018.

Also Read US protests over fatal police shooting of Black man Jayland Walker, 25, was shot and killed Monday after officers attempted to...